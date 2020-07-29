Kwik Trip Inc., the family-owned company headquartered in La Crosse, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers, including two in Cottage Grove and one on Monona Drive in Madison.
Based in Madison, family-owned Stop-N-Go operates 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
This acquisition allows Kwik Trip to expand its presence with the Stop-N-Go chain of stores. Founded in 1963 by Duane and Olympia Bowman, Stop-N-Go management and team members have built their brand over their 57 years in business.
“When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued,” said Andy Bowman, CEO and owner of Stop-N-Go. “All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip.”
Founded in 1965 in Eau Claire, Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States. Today, Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 700 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs more than 27,000 workers.
Kwik Trip has stores in Cottage Grove, Monona and McFarland.
The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December. Kwik Trip plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner, but some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip.
Local Stop-N-Go stores include those at 401 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, which includes a McDonald’s and a car wash; 1100 N. Windsor Ave., Cottage Grove; and 4624 Monona Drive, Madison.
