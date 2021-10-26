5k raises over $17k for Monona Grove's Ahearn Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship

A 5k held in Monona Sept. 18 raised more than $17,000 for a scholarship fund at Monona Grove High School.
Monona police, who helped organize the race, announced Oct. 19 that more than 200 participants raised a total of $17,324 to be put toward the Ahearn Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship.
“It was a fantastic event to be a part of, and helped demonstrate Monona can truly be the welcoming and supportive community it’s capable of being,” Monona police wrote in a statement.
The Ahearn scholarship is reserved for students of color at Monona Grove who plan on attending post-secondary education and exhibit a commitment to diversity, inclusion and improving their local community.
It is named after Ann Ahearn, a pillar in the district’s equity and inclusion work before her passing in 2020.
Ahearn worked to create the Forever Friends Club and Parent Equity Council in Monona Grove School District. Both groups stand for increasing district-wide inclusion efforts.
“The friendships and partnerships made over this past year with the Ahearn family as well as the Forever Friends group of Monona Grove High School have meant so much,” Monona police wrote on social media last week. “We're grateful to have worked towards such an incredible and deserving cause.”
Donation opportunities for the scholarship fund are ongoing, and can be accessed here: https://annahearnscholarship.com/.
Monona police also thanked several local organizations who made the Sept. 18 event a success, including: Monona Grove's Black Student Union, Monona Grove Education Foundation, Monona Fire Department, Monona Parks & Recreation, Monona Public Library, Monona Public Works, the mayor, city council, Madison Police Department, WPS, Race Day Events, Hausmann Group, Monona Lakeview Apartments, Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic, Slow Roll Cycles, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Bio-One, Dream Day Entertainment, Buck & Honey’s, Swad, Dunkin’ Donuts and Culver’s.