MONONA GROVE CROSS COUNTRY

Monona Grove cross country: Mackenzie Babcock individually qualifies for state, girls third and boys seventh at sectionals

Freshman Mackenzie Babcock will represent Monona Grove at state cross country, after qualifying with a time of 18 minutes and 32.55 seconds, and finishing in 3rd place, at the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Babcock will compete in the Division 1 girls’ race at 2:25 p.m. at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Also competing for the girls’ team on Saturday, which finished third overall, were junior Madeline Hogan (20:35.51) in 20th, junior Erica Eastman (20:43.00) in 23rd and freshman Abigail Koonce (20:51.00) in 26th place. Senior Allison Yundt (21.20.25) took 37th, freshman Toni Kozich (21:33.59) raced to 43rd and senior Elena Kozich (21:57.22) finished in 50th place.

For the boys race, senior Jacob Anderson (17:30.83) took 29th, senior Charlie Janda (17:37.16) placed 32nd and senior Logan Aro (17:41.26) ended in 33rd place. Senior Brandon Rogers (18:10.18) finished in 44th and senior Collin Nelson (18:15.96) raced to 48th place. Senior Drew Sengos (18:39.45) finished in 58th and sophomore Adam Gray (18:53.49) ended in 65th place.

Mackenzie Babcock
Freshman Mackenzie Babcock individually qualified for state with a time of 18 minutes and 32.55 seconds. Babcock took third overall at the DeForest sectional on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Girls’ team scores: Middleton 23, Madison West 67, Monona Grove 105, Waunakee 106, Madison Memorial 136, DeForest 140, Verona 187, Madison East 206, Sauk Prairie 238, Baraboo 283, Tomah 347.

Jacob Anderson
Senior Jacob Anderson (17:30.83) took 29th place at the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 23. 

Boys’ team scores: Middleton 61, Madison West 82, DeForest 83, Verona Area 101, Madison Memorial 115, Madison East 172, Monona Grove 186, Sauk Prairie 208, Waunakee 212, Baraboo 256, Reedsburg 311, Tomah 350.

