In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monona-based WPS Health Solutions, a nonprofit health insurer in Wisconsin, and MedEncentive, developer of a digital health service, announced a partnership to conduct a pilot of the MedEncentive Mutual Accountability and Information e-Therapy (e-MAIT) Program.
The purpose of the pilot is to demonstrate the program’s health-improvement and cost-containment capabilities to health insurers, researchers, policymakers and the general public.
Starting immediately, a subset of WPS’ employee health plan will be covered by the e-MAIT Program. Health and cost outcomes from this covered group will be compared to the balance of the WPS employee health plan, in a multiyear controlled trial.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming how health care and health insurance will be delivered,” said John Stephens, WPS chief strategy officer. “Part of this transformation is the acceleration of digital health. MedEncentive has developed a promising digital health solution that we believe will improve health and lower costs. WPS is committed to being a health insurance leader in the post-COVID-19 era, and it is for this reason that we are proud to be sponsoring this important demonstration with MedEncentive.”
In a five-year study, recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research and certified by the Validation Institute, the e-MAIT Program was found to be associated with significant reductions in hospitalizations, emergency room visits and per-capita expenditures, which produced a large return on investment for the health plan sponsor.
“As the first controlled trial sponsored by a commercial health insurer, this pilot is an important step toward our goal of widespread and universal adoption of our program,” said MedEncentive CEO Jeff Greene.
