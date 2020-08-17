Monona Grove High School senior Jacob Frederickson finished with a 12-over par, 156 to end in a two-way tie for 18th place at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour’s 36-hole Lake Arrowhead Invitational on Aug. 9-10 at the Lake Arrowhead Golf Course in Nekoosa.
In day one of the competition, the Cottage Grove native parred 12 holes and had a birdie and five bogeys to finish with a first-round score of 76. The second round was a little more of a challenge as five bogeys and two double bogeys lifted his score to 80. Frederickson shot for par on 10 holes and had a birdie.
Frederickson’s score tied him with Connor Nelson of Waukesha.
Nashotah’s Nick Amtmann ended with a 2-under par, 142 to finish at the top of the leader board. Tyson Sparks of Muskego and Bryson Mercier of Powers, Michigan, tied for second and finished one stroke behind Amtmann.
Noah Frederickson does well in Futures Tour
Eighth-grader Noah Frederickson managed two pars and a birdie to finish in a three-way 14th place tie at the Aug. 12 Wisconsin PGA Futures Tour event at the Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Five bogeys and a double bogey raised his score to 36 on the par-30 course. Noah Harmatys of Waunakee won the match after shooting an even-par 30.
Noah Frederickson also competed in the Aug. 10 Futures Tour event at Hawks View Golf Club in Lake Geneva and finished with an 18-hole total of 65 to put him in a tie for 16th.
He finished with a par on nine holes, but had seven bogeys and two double bogeys to end at 11-over par. Edgerton’s Owen Wagie won the match with a 2-over par 56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.