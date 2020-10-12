In 2020, the parades come to you.
That was the case in Cottage Grove on Saturday, at least, with the Cottage Grove Fire Department organizing an 18-mile fire truck parade, zig-zagging through local neighborhoods and down county highways.
The parade got started a little after noon and took a little longer than anticipated, with the fire department reporting on Facebook “a few unplanned detours and missed turns,” but thanking everyone for their support.
The parade replaced the department’s usual open house for fire protection week, which ran from Oct. 4-10. The open house was cancelled due to COVID-19.
While it was a little different than normal, “it was great to see so many happy, smiling and waving kids and families out today,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.