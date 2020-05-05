Monona Grove High School seniors will graduate through a virtual ceremony Sunday, June 7, while McFarland High School seniors are expected to have an in-person ceremony the weekend of July 25.
McFarland has also originally planned its ceremony for June 7.
Complete details on both ceremonies have yet to be finalized and announced, but some parents of MG students are upset with their district’s plans.
“While I know this has been a challenging time for the district and hundreds of others around the country, I am so very disappointment with the … apparent lack of empathy for this senior class of 2020,” parent Kristi Probelsky said. “Just to tell these kids that they will have to videotape themselves turning their tassels on their own with their cellphone cameras? No diploma in hand? This is the best you can come up with to honor these kids’ accomplishments and this is the way our district decides to tell our seniors? Wow.”
Parents and seniors were sent an email from Paul Brost, high school principal, detailing the plans.
“The senior class officers met with me on Friday (May 1) to develop a plan for our virtual graduation ceremony,” Brost said. “Graduation will be streamed online at the originally scheduled time and date (1 p.m. Sunday, June 7). When the class officers read the names of the graduates, a video clip of each graduate will be shown. Every senior needs to record a brief video of him/herself in cap and gown turning the tassel.”
Probelsky expressed disappointment that it took so long to figure out how to hold a ceremony.
“This pandemic started almost two months ago, with it quickly becoming very obvious that this class was not going to be able to graduate as a full class in the usual commencement ceremony,” she said. “I don’t understand why has it taken this long to meet with the class officers and come up with this plan.”
Brost said caps and gowns will be distributed Thursday, May 14, but plans for the distributions of the diplomas has yet to be determined.
“The class officers are considering a couple of options that will depend on limitations dictated by the health crisis,” he said.
Probelsky wondered why the district did not choose to hold a ceremony later in the summer.
“I just can’t believe that there is nothing else to be done,” she said. “So many principals and districts across the nation have done so much more to make this painful time a little easier on these kids. This is something these kids can never get back.
“It seems parents should have had some input or at the very least some better and continued communication about this. There are many ideas parents and these smart kids could have contributed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.