Monona Grove soccer loses in regional final

The Silver Eagles were bounced by DeForest 2-1 in the regional final on Saturday, June 12.
In the first half, Monona Grove had chances with dangerous slots being passed through the goal box, but could not finish. Sophomore Allyson Hilgart ripped a shot that hit the side netting of the goal in the eighth minute. Senior Vanessa Giallombardo had an open look in the box, but the shot was blocked by a DeForest defender.
Sophomore Delaney Bracken’s shot went over the bar in the 25th minute. Junior Emma Dyer sent a shot just wide of the goal in the 39th minute. Hilgart’s opportunity in the 42nd minute sailed over the bar, keeping the game tied at 0-0.
In the second half, the Norskies created more offensive opportunities with a shot going wide in the 70th minute. In the 74th minute, Monona Grove junior goalkeeper Kailey Adamski battled a crowd to block a shot. The rebound went back into traffic where another Norskie shot was sent over the bar.
DeForest finally broke through in the 75th minute with a goal. The Silver Eagles were unable to answer as DeForest’s defense dug in and killed time.
“The difference about tonight’s game was who was going to finish the ball,” said Monona Grove head coach Natasha Lippitt. “Heart, effort, determination, I don’t think that we lacked that and quite frankly I don’t think either team lacked that. It was just about who was going to put the ball in the back of the net and they did and we didn’t.”
Adamski ended the night with four saves. Monona Grove closed out the season with a record of 7-5-1.
“The leadership that they provided this season was on the field. I mean they had a skipped year, so they had a lot to make up in their minds and...they did,” said Lippitt about the senior class. “They led by example all the way through the end."
"Over three quarters of the roster is new players to our varsity team, and so I think the future is extremely bright for this program," she added.