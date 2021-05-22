Plans have changed for the Monona Grove class of 2021 graduation ceremony, which will now take place at the Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 2 p.m. on June 5.
The district initially planned on holding the ceremony at Lake Mills High School, but due to impending changes in public health mandates, district administration decided to move the ceremony indoors.
Monona Grove Principal Mitchal McGrath said weather and social distancing also played a part in the change.
“Moving indoors to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum removes the unpredictability of weather. In addition, we will not need to limit the number of tickets per graduate. The setting will allow families to sit together while affording others the ability to physically distance,” McGrath said. “We extend our thanks to our students and families for their flexibility and understanding.”
Holding the ceremony at Monona Grove High School would not allow for proper social distancing, McGrath said.