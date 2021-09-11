Lake Ripley Country Club holds tournament

The Lake Ripley Women’s Organization held a “fun day” event on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Participants enjoyed 18 holes of golf with various challenges on each hole using equipment from the summer yard.
The team with the winning low scramble score was Marie Brown, April Mickelson and June Schuler. The second lowest score by only one point was the team of Nikki Becker, Betty Litscher and Marilyn Lueder. Third lowest score was taken by Chris Gardenier, Gail Holmberg and Betty Reay.
Long putt and closest to the pin flag prizes went to Sue Repyak and Wendy Lehr. Raffle prizes were also given away.
Betty Litscher and Patricia Cook incorporated Fun Day into Bridge where scoring was adjusted according to the roll of a die and white elephant gifts were exchanged. Bridge winners for the day included Sarah Baird in first, April Mickelson in second, Donna Martin in third and Linda Teske in fourth.
Euchre players enjoyed a fun day of games and all players went home with a monetary prize.
Golden Net Tournament
The Lake Ripley Women’s Organization held a medalist and golden net tournament this week.
Betty Litscher won the 18-hole medalist and golden net tournament. In the two-week tournament, Litscher scored birdies on the third, 14th and 18th holes. Sunken approaches included Lisa Nelson on hole two, Sarah Baird on the 12th hole, Peggy Davis on 14 and Joyce Gehler on the 17th hole.
Virginia Newcomb and Mary Ann Zwaska tied as the ninth-hole medalist. Denise Lind won the golden net tournament.