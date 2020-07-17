Progress continues on The Edge at Cottage Grove Commons, the apartment and townhome portion of the mixed-use development at 2515 Gaston Road, near the intersection with Highway N.
Owners CF Investments (Craig and Cory Frank) are advertising several of the units as being available Oct. 1. These are mostly apartments in the four-story building, but it also includes one of the adjacent townhomes.
All told, there will be 95 apartments (one-, two- and three-bedroom units) with commercial space on the lower level.
The four-story internal parking structures allow for at least two parking stalls per unit and the ability to park on your floor for ease of access.
In addition to a fitness center and rec room, residents will be able to use the 14,000-square-foot rooftop amenity that includes fire pits, grills, a walking and jogging path, a multiuse sports court and more.
Units feature high ceilings, large windows to enjoy the view, spacious rooms with large walk-in closets and premium finishes. Zoned heating options provide for high efficiency.
