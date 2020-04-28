Gov. Tony Evers’ extended the safer-at-home order until May 26, but also lightened the restrictions for public libraries, which can now offer curbside pickup of materials.
The Monona Public Library will begin offering this service even though the building itself will remain closed.
Though the public library will be able to provide this service, the inter-library delivery system is not operating. This means the only items that will be available for pickup are those items that currently on the library shelves.
When items are located, they will be automatically checked out to the patron who placed the order, and then the patron will be notified by the library when the items can be picked up.
Patrons will then go to the library parking lot off of Healy Lane and call the library at 222-6127 and let staff know they are at the library. Staff will then explain the next steps for pickup.
For those who would like to take advantage of the curbside pickup service, go to the library’s website at www.mononalibrary.org and click on the Curbside Pickup menu link or click on the Curbside Pickup image and fill out the online form. Library staff will contact those who fill out the form to verify the items are available and arrange for a day and time to pick up the items.
Patrons can also call the library weekdays and talk to library staff to arrange for a pickup and to verify items. If the call goes to voicemail, leave your name and contact number for library staff to return the call.
There is a maximum of 20 items per person for pickup.
It will take time to get the items to patrons, said Ryan Claringbole, library director. The library is taking as many precautions as possible throughout so this process is done in a safe and orderly way for both library staff and patrons
All due dates, before and during the curbside pickup, are extended until June.
The library is not accepting any returned items at this time. The book returns are locked and will remain so until a future date.
For any questions, please call the library at 222-6127 or email Claringbole at ryan@mononalibrary.org.
Digital resources such as eBooks, Ancestry.com, CreativeBug, RBDigital Magazines and more can be found on the library’s website, www.moonalibrary.org.
