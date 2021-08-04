Monona, Cottage Grove police chiefs weigh in on SRO program

The Monona and Cottage Grove police chiefs are weighing in on Monona Grove School District’s School Resource Officer (SRO) program ahead of an Aug. 11 vote from the school board on whether or not to continue the program.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin and Cottage Grove Police Chief Daniel Layber fielded questions from school board members at an Aug. 2 board meeting, where the chiefs discussed their view of the program and vision for its future.
Discussions on the SRO program’s fate in the district have been ongoing for several months, dating back to late last year when district personnel announced a decision to “review and evaluate the need for the SRO position.”
Though both Chaney Austin and Layber indicated strong support for keeping the district’s SROs, they also discussed what they think could be done differently in the program going forward.
Chaney Austin, who served as a liaison between the City of Madison Police Department and the Madison Metropolitan School District prior to his June 1 appointment to Monona police chief, said there needs to be a more concrete job description for the SROs.
“We really need to look at defining more clearly the role of the SRO, particularly the SRO at Monona Grove High School,” Chaney Austin said.
Should the board continue the program, Chaney Austin said his vision of the SRO’s responsibilities would be limited to things such as battery offenses that recklessly endanger safety, weapons offenses likely to cause harm, bomb or arson threats, sexual assault complaints, hate crimes, child abuse and domestic violence investigations.
“There are certain things as law enforcement officers that we do have to act on and we’re compelled under law to act on, but just because we need to be involved, doesn’t mean that the outcome will be a law enforcement outcome… it doesn’t necessarily need to result in a criminal arrest, it doesn’t need to result in a citation,” Chaney Austin explained.
On the Cottage Grove side, Layber delivered a similar stance.
“We have an [SRO] agreement in place, but I think we need something even more detailed that says ‘in this situation, this is the SRO’s role’… something that’s detailed and comprehensive, so that there’s no confusion when a situation arises,” Layber said.
If the program continues, Layber indicated that he would hope to have a more hands-on involvement with the SRO program, as well as having more Cottage Grove police officers get acquainted with local students.
“When we have contact with juveniles in the village… we rely upon [the SRO] so much to tell us about these families and these children and what’s going on with them,” he said. “If the officers can develop some more personal relationships like she’s done, I think that would be a great help to the rest of the department.”
The police chiefs also touched on the role of the resource officer in relation to issues of equity, particularly for students of color.
Chaney Austin and Layber both indicated that their respective SROs continue to stay up-to-date on diversity and equity training.
“I need it, we all need it, and it’s ongoing,” Chaney Austin said of his department’s commitment to diversity training. “Any opportunity we can get to afford our staff in law enforcement that sort of training, it only makes for a better cop and it only makes for a better police department.”
Layber cited several logbook entries and email communications between Cottage Grove’s SRO Jessica Helgeland and students of color, saying Helgeland is continually putting in the work to make connections with those individual children.
“We are reaching out to students of color, and we’re reaching out to all kids, but I think the SRO program has done a really good service to include [students of color] and make them feel welcome there,” said Layber.
Overall, both police chiefs cited a need for more positive interactions between police officers and younger generations as a core reason for school board members to vote in favor of keeping resource officers in Monona Grove schools.
“I don’t have all the answers but I can tell you… I am a product of having a good interaction with a cop, and I care about those kids who don’t have good interactions, and I care about those kids who are dealing with some very valid trauma,” said Chaney Austin. “But while I’m caring about those kids, I’m also thinking about those kids like me… who have had positive interactions despite all those negative ones.”
Layber echoed that, saying SROs are more than just a figure for safety.
“[SROs] aren’t in the schools just to provide safety, they’re there to help these kids grow, and to help staff, and make it a better environment for everybody,” he said.
Last month, a committee formed to advise the school board on its decision said a survey taken by more than 900 Monona Grove students in grades 6-12 showed that students have mainly positive or neutral thoughts on the SRO program.
The survey showed that, of 941 student respondents, nearly half, 474 (49.6%), described their relationship with the district’s SROs as “positive,” 444 (46.4%) answered “neutral,” and 23 (2.4%) answered “negative.”
When district families and community members were surveyed, they answered similarly.
Out of 535 community respondents, more than half, 284, said they would describe the relationship between SROs and the district community as “positive.” 194 respondents answered “neutral,” and 30 answered “negative.”
While students and families indicated mostly positive or neutral thoughts on resource officers in district schools, though, the committee reported that focus groups held with district staff revealed that some have reservations about the relationship between SROs and the district’s equity work.
Documents provided at a July 14 school board meeting reported that school staff said the SRO program, “does align with our mission of safety,” but that staff are, “not sure if SROs are providing a safe environment, or even presenting the perception of safety, for students from marginalized communities.”
According to committee members, participating school staff said the SRO program will need to undergo several modifications if the board decides to continue it.
Staff suggested eliminating drug sweeps and creating more mental health and equity training for SROs.
The school board will take a final vote on the SRO program at its Aug. 11 meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.