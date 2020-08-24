Cottage Grove eighth-grader Noah Frederickson overcame a quadruple bogey to end in a ninth-place tie at the Wisconsin PGA Future’s Tour on Aug. 21 at the Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb.

Frederickson shot a nine on the par-5 fourth hole but managed par on five holes and scored a pair of birdies to end the nine-hole tournament with a 3-over par, 40. He ended up tied with Middleton High School freshman Charles Jambor.

Two Monona eighth-graders also competed as Kalen Staver shot a 12-over par, 49 to finish in a three-way tie for 24th and Sean Clark landed in the 31st position after a 21-over par, 58.

Middleton freshman Dain Johnson had the lowest score with a 1-under par, 36 to end one stroke ahead of Waunakee’s Noah Harmatys, who finished second.

