Maddie Ellenbecker of Monona is the newest member of AgriGold’s 2020 sales intern program.
Ellenbecker will work closely with her local AgriGold key account specialists, Nathan Legatt and Isaac Boyum, sharing the AgriGold story and increasing brand awareness. Ellenbecker is a student at UW-River Falls.
AgriGold supports college students pursuing careers in the food and fiber industry. AgriGold has hired 60 interns across the corn belt, two of those being placed in Wisconsin. Their time with AgriGold will provide lessons in professional and personal development, along with a better understanding of the seed business.
Interns will helpl with coordinating logistics, evaluating corn hybrid performance, placing field signs and implementing a local advertising plan. Interns will also gain experience in agronomy, sales, and marketing.
Tying agronomy, sales and marketing together, interns will have the opportunity to further their professional skills and gain relevant digital ag experience by introducing growers to Advantage Acre. Powered by AgReliant Genetics, Advantage Acre is a web-based digital ag tool that brings together three fundamental components of farming: seed, soil and weather.
AgriGold’s interns will work with farmers to begin uploading data and analyzing information, giving farmers simplified access to their operational information in addition to allowing for more confident decision making throughout the year and ensuring the company is optimizing customers’ seed investments.
AgriGold’s interns will also play a role in raising awareness of AgriGold Select Soybeans varieties. This addition to the brand’s product lineup will provide farmers the opportunity to work with AgriGold beyond their corn acres.
AgriGold is based in St. Francisville, Illinois.
