Monona Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a loud explosion late Sunday, July 5, and found multiple shell casings in the 400 block of Falcon Circle.
The report was called in about 11:53 p.m.
It was reported a lone vehicle was seen speeding away from the area after the incident. There were no reports of injuries; however, there was property damage located near the scene.
One occupied home appeared to have been targeted and was struck by multiple rounds. Another occupied home and parked vehicle were also damaged as a result of each being struck by a round.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or text “Monona” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
Madison police also reported several incidents of shots fired over the weekend, including two near La Follette High School.
At 12:57 a.m. Monday, July 6, police were dispatched to a residence at Spaanem Avenue and Ruth Street for a residence that was shot multiple times. Two vehicle were also shot several times.
A total of 45 casings, including handgun and rifle rounds, were recovered. The residence was occupied by both adults and children during the shooting. An unoccupied crib was struck inside the residence. No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or visit P3Tips.com.
Earlier in the weekend, at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, July 4, Madison police officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue.
When officers arrive on scene, there were multiple casings located in the street; one unoccupied vehicle and two houses had been hit. One house was occupied by adults, and another was occupied with adults and children. There were no reported injuries to anyone.
One of the houses that was struck, had one round go through and landed in the kitchen. The other house that was hit, had one round go through and land in the bedroom. There was not anyone in either the kitchen or the bedroom at that time.
The vehicle that was struck was hit multiple times, and was in a driveway in the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue.
From the initial investigation, it appears that possibly two groups were shooting at one another, and then fled the area. It does not appear that any of the houses or vehicle that were struck were an intended target of this shooting.
