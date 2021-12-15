Offers go here

hot
MCFARLAND/MONONA GROVE WRESTLING

Jaden Denman wins Waunakee Invitational, MGM defeated by Beaver Dam

  • 1 min to read
Jaden Denman
Buy Now

Junior Jaden Denman competes against Watertown on Dec. 3. Denman won the Waunakee Invitational at 126 on Saturday, Dec. 11. 

 Calahan Steed

At the Waunakee Invitational, the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team finished 11th on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Junior Jaden Denman of Monona Grove won the 126 weight-class bracket with two pins and a (6-4) major decision over Jimmy Wollenburg of Waukesha South.

Senior Guenther Switzer of McFarland took second at 220, earning four pins before getting pinned by Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee.

Freshman Luke Rux of McFarland won a 4-3 decision, scored a pin and won a forfeit to advance to the championship bracket at 170. Rux lost a 7-0 decision to Owen Sjoberg of Watertown and lost an 11-4 decision to Ethan Kojis of Waukesha South in the third place match.

Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 41

Monona Grove/McFarland 33

The Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team scored four pins and earned a decision victory in a 41-33 loss to the Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy co-op wrestling team on Friday, Dec. 11.

Jacob Bonjour scored a pin over Blake Hartman at 220, Austin Nickels pinned Rolando Trevino at 106, Cade Rux pinned Gavin Vitense at 160 and Luke Rux pinned Brandon Esser at 220.

At 285, senior Guenther Switzer won a 10-4 decision over Nick Ludowese. MGM earned a forfeit victory at 126 and a double forfeit was given at 170.

For Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy, Matthew Hendrix earned a technical fall over Dominick Hyatt (18-3) at 132. Gabriel Klatt pinned Brett Schnell at 195, Broc Mullenbach pinned Tiesto Noun-Hass at 145 and Easton Warden pinned Andrew Maly at 152. Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy earned forfeit victories at 138, 113 and 120.

Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 41, McFarland/Monona Grove 33

220 — Bonjour (M) pinned Hartman (B) (1:43)

106 — Nickels (M) pinned Trevino (B) (1:48)

160 — C. Rux (M) pinned Vitense (B) (1:05)

182 — L. Rux (M) pinned Esser (B) (2:19)

195 — Klatt (B) pinned Schnell (M) (1:43)

145 — Mullenbach (B) pinned Noun-Hass (M) (0:56)

152 — Warden (B) pinned Maly (M) (1:06)

285 — Switzer (M) dec. Ludowese (B) (10-4)

132 — Hendrix (B) tech. fall Hyatt (M) (18-3)

126 — McFarland receives forfeit

138, 113, 120 — Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy receives forfeit

170 — double forfeit

Tags

