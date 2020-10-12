Much of the talk surrounding parks in the city of Monona has been about the $8.6 million dollar San Damiano property the city agreed to purchase, but where do improvements at Stone Bridge Park stand?
On Monday, the Monona City Council discussed the future of previously planned $335,000 changes at the park, including a storm water management project, preservation of Springhaven Pagoda, an 1880s-era structure in the park and a potential walkway down to the park’s lakeshore pier.
A budget amendment was brought to the board Monday listing a $309,000 decrease in budget for the project, down to $26,000 for pagoda repair, stormwater basin installation and adding a bench, sign and bike rack at the park.
Council members seemed split on the discussion, with a vote on the changes set for next council meeting.
Councilor Kristie Goforth was vocal about not making too many changes to the park, saying “less is more” at the park, sentiments echoed by some residents at a September listening session for proposed changes to the park, which doesn’t have restrooms, a parking lot or many other amenities.
Councilor Jennifer Kuhr, however, called those attitudes “exclusionism” by people hoping to keep Stone Bridge to themselves. With 10-acre San Damiano just down the road, however, Goforth argued changes to the park wouldn’t be great improvements to the park’s usage, including the potential concrete walkway down to the park’s pier to provide easier canoe and kayak carrying and access for people with disabilities, saying it could be slippery in the winter. She previously said the walkway was “a little overdone,” and “it feels a little bit like we are forcing to landscape to adhere to our desires.”
That, however, won’t work for councilor Molly Grupe, who called that accessibility “essential,” saying, “I appreciate the need to be mindful of the San Damiano project as well as the limited budgetary dollars we have now due to the pandemic, however, I personally am not willing to comp on the accessibility piece for this park regardless of the slippery path…”
Throughout the council’s discussion, San Damiano continued to come up. With San Damiano seemingly a parks priority for the city and the COVID-19 pandemic bringing up other financial questions, where does Stone Bridge fall on the priorities list?
Mayor Mary O’Connor said the council “can’t just drop everything” because of San Damiano, while councilor Nancy Moore said she thinks there is a number somewhere between $26,000 and $335,000 that would include some improvements while scaling back the original plan.
Moore, a self-described professional paddler of 25 years, said she would like to work with staff to work out a softer landing for kayaks than a previously discussed limestone shoreline. Parks and Recreation Director Jake Anderson said that isn’t finalized yet.
