Jane Danley has spent the past 38 years in education – from preschool to college – so she wasn’t going to let a virus get the best of her as she planned for retirement.
“One of the things about teaching is adaptability, being ready to change your instruction on a dime,” she Danley, a first-grade teacher at Nuestro Mundo Community School. “If you’re in the classroom (in-person or virtual), it’s not the method, it’s how you deliver it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closing of the schools across Wisconsin meant distance learning would be at the forefront for students, staff and parents for the final quarter of the 2019-20 school year. Danley described the situation as different, not difficult.
“When I was a second-grade teacher, I helped write for a grant for our school to get iPads for our classroom,” she said. “I’ve always been a believer in multimodal teaching. You can’t rely on any one method of teaching. Children learn in all kinds of ways. Some love technology, some love projects. The more modals you have, the more ways you can present information to students.
“We’re bringing our best, doing everything we can to make this work for students and families. The only thing that was difficult for students was the disruption to their social life. So many of them, in the beginning, expressed how they missed eating lunch with their friends or playing with them on the playground.”
The technology also frustrated some students when, during a lesson, they would lose their internet connection through no fault of their own.
For Danley, who expected to end her career in front of a physical classroom, not a virtual one, her teaching philosophy has been a key asset in adapting to this new way of teaching – reflecting and adjusting.
“Sometimes the kids need help getting excited,” she said. “It’s like salesmanship. They don’t like technology, not because it’s technology but because they lack certain skills or are not confident – maybe typing is difficult for them because they’re just learning to recognize letters, so they aren’t as smooth with a keyboard as some others.”
Danley said part of her job is to discover what might be getting in the way of learning.
“It’s the probing, assessing, observing – where are the confusions, the misunderstandings, the missing pieces, because they’re not connecting the dots,” she said.
Joshua Forehand, school principal, said Danley is an example for other teachers and will be missed greatly next year.
“She is the epitome of the lifelong learner,” he said. “That’s her personality.”
As the pandemic was swinging into high gear, Madison Metropolitan School District Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore addressed the district staff.
“When she gave a kickoff to the last quarter, she said that in her 30-plus years of teaching, she’s seen lots of changes, but they all moved education forward,” Danley said. “That really resonated with me. This (pandemic) will give all teachers new skills that will make teaching better in the future.
“It was a challenge, because it happened so suddenly. It’s not like a new curriculum where you learn over the summer months and are ready for the new school year. We’re all building this plane as we’re flying it, she said.”
Danley said the distance learning setup revealed one welcome surprise.
“The relationship that we built in school, all the time spent getting to know the students, building trust, friendship, communications with parents, served us really, especially when we were no longer together,” she said. “When I made personal calls to the students and parents, I was surprised at how happy and motivated they were knowing their teacher hadn’t forgotten them and still cared about them.”
In the physical classroom, it’s more apparent how important those relationships with students are, but she said it’s even more so in the distance learning mode.
A second surprise came when she was reflecting on emails, texts and phone messages from parents.
Teaching at a dual language immersion school, Danley teaches all subjects in Spanish except for science and social studies. Again, in the classroom, she can provide the language support for students when they are doing their assignments. What she didn’t realize until a few weeks into distance learning is that many parents could not offer that same support because they did not speak or read Spanish.
Without that fluency in Spanish, parents could not offer support to their children. So, Danley started offering videos or summaries of the assignments, but in English.
The one disappointment for Danley came in not being physically present with the students each day.
“I did feel a great sense of loss in not seeing the students every day,” she said. “But teaching and communicating with them, that’s when I realized those relationships are still there, and they are still strong. The format of teaching changes but not really the heart of it.”
When she shuts down her computer for the last time this – June 10 is the last day for students – it won’t necessarily be the end for Danely’s career. She has considered becoming a substitute teacher.
“I think I’m no different than high school seniors, kindergartners or fifth graders who are leaving one school and going to another, seeing an ending or a new beginning. They don’t have that, either,” she said. “I’m thinking of subbing or volunteering. I’ll still keep my contacts. It’s been my life.”
