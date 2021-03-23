The Deer-Grove EMS Commission is moving forward with drafting a request for proposals to potentially hire a consultant to study EMS staffing needs.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission voted on March 18 to draft a request for proposals (RFP) to conduct a study, which has been backed by the village boards of Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
The Cottage Grove Village Board has also backed a study on the Cottage Grove Fire Department’s staffing needs. One question remains with the Cottage Grove Town Board and where town supervisors stand on the idea, however. At its March 15 meeting, the board tabled the discussion after some members questioned the necessity of the studies.
Cottage Grove Town Chair Kris Hampton wondered how the consultant would find the information it needs for the study other than speaking with the EMS and fire chiefs and elected officials in Cottage Grove, something board members thought could be done in-house, rather than hiring at outside consultant at a total cost of between $30,000 and $38,000 for the two studies. A staff report from Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese in early March stated that the true cost won’t be known until an RFP is sent out.
A hypothetical timeline laid out in Giese’s staff report says that a study could be completed by October or November if municipal partners sign onto the effort by early April, an RFP is issued in April and the interview and selection of a consultant takes place in mid-May.
The municipal boards will consider sending out the RFP at upcoming meetings, potentially at their respective first meetings in April.
Hampton, who voted in favor of moving forward with the EMS RFP at the EMS Commission meeting, said he voted in favor because he could see how the vote was going to go, and he knew he would be outnumbered.
He told the Herald-Independent on Tuesday that he likely would not be in favor of moving forward with the fire and EMS staffing studies.
Hampton also said he thinks the town board will likely vote against moving forward with the study “unless there’s something that they write up in this RFP that really grabs us.”
Town Supervisor Mike Fonger said he’s opposed to the studies, while Town Supervisor and EMS Commission member Kristi Williams said “time will tell” whether she votes to approve or reject the RFP. She indicated that she does not support the fire department study, but did not say whether she would support an EMS staffing study.
She said that in other municipalities, she has seen studies like the one proposed for the Cottage Grove Fire Department lead to the decision to move away from a volunteer fire department.
“I think we have a wonderful volunteer fire department right now,” she said. “I think they should be heard and supported. I think that’s very important to hear them and support them and involve them as they’re trying to support the community.”
Town supervisors Steve Anders and Mike DuPlayee, who are the final two members of the five-person Cottage Grove Town Board, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
If the town of Cottage Grove were to decide not to participate in the study, paying for it could fall to the villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield.
Giese said Monday that the hope is that all three municipalities will be on board for the study, but the Cottage Grove Village Board wants to move forward with the process regardless.
Deer-Grove EMS also serves the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs via contracts, while the town of Pleasant Springs is also served by the Cottage Grove Fire Department by contract.
The Cambridge-Deerfield News & Independent’s Madeline Westberg contributed to this story.
