Monona Senior Center
The Monona Senior Center is located at 1011 Nichols Road. Information is also available online at www.mymonona.com and on Facebook.
Things will look a little different at the Monona Senior Center as events move forward.
– Wear a face covering and practice social distancing while at the senior center.
– There is a protective barrier at the reception desk, staff and volunteers will wear masks, and there will be no refreshments or food items available.
– Appointments will be made for a particular purpose.
– Virtual programming will continue and has been expanded for July. Coffee hour is held at 10 a.m. every Wednesday; tai chi is held at 11 a.m. Mondays; computer help is available at 1 p.m. Tuesdays; and Mindful Movement is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Call 222-3415 and leave your email address to receive an invite.
