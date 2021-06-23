Cottage Grove to gather more information on building a library

A billboard off of County Highway BB in Cottage Grove promotes the unifying factor of a library.
Efforts to bring a library to the Village of Cottage Grove are continuing.
The Library Planning Committee, an ad hoc committee studying building a library in Cottage Grove, will be presenting to the Cottage Grove village board on Monday, July 5.
Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff, who is on the Library Planning Committee, said the presentation will share more about the financial impact of a library in the community, and recommended action steps going forward.
The Cottage Grove Village Board shared its priorities for the next year at a June 21 board meeting, after undergoing a prioritizing exercise meant to focus the board’s efforts over the next year. The board selected the village library as its top priority in 2021.
Ratcliff said she believes a library will help the village of Cottage Grove move toward its other priorities, like sustainability efforts, work on diversity, equity and inclusion, and fiscal responsibility.
Ratcliff said she sees a library as a space to teach about sustainability, a facility that is equitable and free to visit and a place to share knowledge. It’s also a facility to promote economic development in the village, Ratcliff said, by attracting residents and businesses, and keeping them in village boundaries when they visit the library.
The planning committee surveyed village residents last fall on their interest in a local library. Of the 815 respondents, 70 percent said they’d be extremely interested or very interested in building a library in Cottage Grove.
The Cottage Grove Village Board is set to meet on Monday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. virtually.
In other matters, the board selected Strand Associates as its future engineering firm for village projects.