The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.
The dealers are 3 Kings Motors, JJ & E Autosports, Luxury Life Auto Sales, SSS Auto Group and Star Murcury (sic).
In addition, the state of Wisconsin revoked the motor vehicle dealer license for HD Motorsports, 1619 S. Stoughton Road, Madison.
DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. Through investigations and numerous attempts to reach them, DMV determined the dealers abandoned their locations, which is in violation of state law and a requirement to maintain their license.
The license revocations took effect Monday, April 13.
