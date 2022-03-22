Madeline Hogan wins three events as Monona Grove girls track and field seventh; boys ninth at UW-Whitewater

Looking to build off the success of last season that led to six Silver Eagles qualifying for state, the Monona Grove boys and girls track and field teams kicked off the season on Friday, March 18 at UW-Whitewater.
“We’ll have athletes whose sights are on placing on the podium at the state meet, along with athletes who have never done track before and are still trying to figure out event groups that they want to pursue. It’s a great mix, and we’re looking forward to seeing how everyone settles in and where they’ll contribute throughout the season,” said Monona Grove girls coach Sharon Fritz.
Junior Madeline Hogan got the track season off to a strong start last Friday, winning three events at the Nelson-Daniels Classic.
Hogan won the 400-meter dash at one minute and 00.73 seconds, and took first (8.76) in the 55-meter hurdles. Hogan also won the long jump at 17 feet and nine inches over the second-place jump (17’ 00.25”) of Fort Atkinson’s Adyn Theriault.
Hogan “has a great work ethic and trains through her off-season, and she’s come in looking strong. Throughout the season, we’ll see where her focus will be, but she’s always looking to improve and expand the events that she can do,” said Fritz.
Sophomore Abby McConnell (2:44.54) took sixth in the 800. Sophomore Tia Justice finished ninth in the triple jump with a height of 31 feet and 1.25 inches.
The 4x200 relay team of junior Taylor Moreau, sophomore Abby Bykowski, sophomore Anna Raskob and sophomore Mya Tweedy placed ninth at 2:01.20. The 4x400 relay team of Moreau, Bykowski, junior Kate Walsh and senior Lauren Fieweger finished ninth at 4:55.77.
In the shot put, sophomore Kyden Smith took 10th with a throw of 26 feet and 11 inches and junior Nevaeh Cloud finished 11th at 25 feet and 10 inches.
For the boys team, senior Owen Garrett placed third in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet and 10 inches. Senior Patrick Clark took eighth at 40 feet and five inches.
The 4x200 relay team of senior Grant Dahlhauser, junior Cuinn Larsh, junior Gavin Larson and sophomore Zachary Cadogan finished fourth with a time of 1:40.97.
The 4x400 relay team of junior Brady Voss, senior Oliver Huston, freshman Calen Woerth and senior Kinhkha Tran took fourth at 3:44.47. Voss took fourth in the triple jump at 40 feet and 5.25 inches.
“Brady is a special athlete. He goes about his business, works hard, and then leaves it all out on the track,” said Monona Grove boys coach Brian Jefferson.
Junior Benjamin Zielker finished sixth in the 400-meter dash at 58.13 seconds. In the high jump, junior Conner Fritz took seventh at five feet and six inches.
In the 1600, senior Brandon Rogers took ninth at five minutes and 15.81 seconds. Senior Jalen Wendricks (10.07) placed 10th in the 55-meter hurdles, and sophomore Nick Pacubus (2:22.40) finished 12th in the 800.
“We are really looking to all of our seniors this year to elevate this crew. We are lucky to have experienced guys, mostly seniors, leading up our event groups,” said Jefferson.
The Monona Grove boys team finished in ninth with 26.5 points, while Jefferson won the boys event with 53 points. The Monona Grove girls team took seventh at 35 points, while Stoughton 64 points won the girls event.