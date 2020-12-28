A burglar disabled a family's video doorbell and disconnected the home's internet last Thursday, according to Madison police.
Last Thursday, a family returned home to discover their front door broken and personal items rummaged through inside their Martha Lane home, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.
A video doorbell was discovered damaged as well as their home internet setup appeared to be unplugged by the burglar. An undisclosed amount of cash was also reported missing.
Martha Lane is located a block north of Cottage Grove Road in the city of Madison.
