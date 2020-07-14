Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga informed the Police and Fire Commission and city officials of his plans to retire in January 2021.
He said he announced the plans to give the commission a head start on the replacement process.
Ostregna will be 67 in January. He has been Monona’s police chief the past 16 years, with 23 years spent with the Northbrook (Illinois) Police Department prior to that.
An exact retirement date has yet to be announced.
Scott Sullivan retired as Monona’s fire chief in March, and while officials announced the names of five finalists for that post, a new chief has yet to be hired.
