San Damiano committee hears updates on fundraising, property evaluations

As property evaluations and planning on the future of San Damiano continue, a local nonprofit has raised more than $200,000 for future needs of the site.
The city closed on the property June 1 for $8.6 million, and is now deciding how best to use the 10-acre lakefront lot, located at 4123 Monona Drive.
A steering committee -- established by the city to help guide its decision on what to do with the Lake Monona property -- met for the second time Oct. 26, with updates on fundraising efforts and two evaluations of the property set to take place.
Funds
Mayor Mary O’Connor said Oct. 26 that the city was “tentatively granted” $249,000 from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to be put toward San Damiano efforts, though that funding will need to go before a committee before it’s made official, which could happen in January, the mayor said.
The Friends of San Damiano (FOSD) -- a non-profit established in July 2020 to help advance the use of the property known as San Damiano as a place for public recreation, interpretive programming and peaceful reflection -- are also actively raising funds for the property.
President of FOSD Andrew Kitslaar said at the San Damiano steering committee meeting in October that the Friends have raised roughly $233,000, a combination of pledges and cash donations.
About $170,000 of that funding are pledges for future contributions, and about $62,000 are cash donations.
Though, Kitslaar said some of those funds may not be usable depending on what becomes of the property. He said $160,000 is “earmarked” for the San Damiano property being conserved as a public asset.
“There’s some money that we would have to return, as well as pledges that we wouldn’t be able to… cash in on if we move away from an open space,” the former city alder said. “A lot of people are donating with that in mind.”
Kitslaar also noted that FOSD has applied for several grants. He said the non-profit applied for $25,000 from the Madison Community Foundation and $10,000 from the Steve Stricker Foundation, both of which the group would use for “master planning” purposes.
"The grants we've applied for... will go towards the hiring of a master planning consultant specifically," Kitslaar said in an email to The Herald-Independent. "We're also continuing to apply for other grants, these are just three of what will be many before the end of the year I'm sure."
A letter of intent has also been submitted for a grant from the Cudahy Fund, though Kitslaar did not specify the exact dollar amount. He said he expects to hear back on the first two grants by the end of the year.
“Things are looking pretty good,” Kitslaar said. “I think there’s a lot of potential out there.”
He said money raised by FOSD will be used for master planning, efforts to conserve San Damiano as a public asset and for the purchase of the property.
Evaluations
Monona City Administrator Bryan Gadow said Oct. 26 that the city is in the process of facilitating two evaluations of the San Damiano property: a structural evaluation of the house and an archeological evaluation of the surrounding greenspace.
Gadow said the city has hired GRAEF, an engineering consultant with a location in Madison, to conduct the structural evaluation.
O’Connor said at a roundtable event in August that the city is “planning to have a structural evaluation done... because we’re really not sure if it’s even safe for people, especially large groups of people, to be in.”
A report on GRAEF’s evaluation of the 1800’s home should be available by the end of the year, said Gadow.
For the archeological evaluation, Gadow said the city has hired Phase One Archeology. The evaluation will confirm whether the San Damiano property is home to Native American burial grounds.
The possible existence of a burial site at San Damiano could impact what the city can make of the property, such as installing cement pathways or other additions.
Archeologists are currently in the midst of conducting background research, the city administrator said.
He said the Ho-Chunk Nation has offered use of its ground penetrating radar device to gather data on what exists underground at the property.
Gadow said the Ho-Chunk are “excited to be partners on the site.”
The San Damiano steering committee will meet again on Friday, Nov. 12.