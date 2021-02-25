Landmark Services Cooperative has announced the winners of its annual scholarships.

The cooperative recently presented 19 scholarships of $1,000 each to a group of local high school seniors and collegiate students pursuing post-secondary education. Scholarships were awarded during Landmark’s annual scholarship recipient “luncheon” which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Recipients were able to discuss their future goals and aspirations with Landmark staff and board chairman during the reception.

“We are proud to invest in the future of agriculture. It is a pleasure to help students along their academic journey. By awarding scholarships, we are able to set students on a path to success,” emphasized Jim Dell, CEO of Landmark Services Cooperative.

The Landmark scholarship program encourages academic, professional and leadership development. The following are the 2020-21 recipients:

Cade Austin, Milton

Kayla Blum, Polo, Illinois

Benjamin Copeland, Belleville

Hannah Dahl, Columbus

Julie Fisher, Zion, Illinois

Brooklynn Hollis, German Valley

Bryanna Hunsicker, Sun Prairie

Quincee Johnson, Evansville

Jacob Kafer, Omro

Elizabeth Katzman, Whitewater

Signe Brooke Kind, Jefferson

Katelyn King, Brownsville

Kyu Lor, Deerfield

Luke McCullough, Monroe

Brenna Meier, Belleville

Sydni Mell, Waunakee

Kylee Sebranek, Lone Rock

Erin Strauss, Lake Mills

Chloe Uhlenhake, Burlington

Landmark has awarded 380 scholarships totaling $245,850 to date to students since 1989 in support of building a strong future for its members, its communities and the world.

“For many years, Landmark Services Cooperative has demonstrated a commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and the communities it serves. Providing scholarships for the children of co-op members is just one of the many ways Landmark delivers on that commitment. This year’s recipients are poised for a bright future. They have excelled not only in academics, but also in their personal and extra-curricular endeavors,” said Jim Lange, Landmark’s board chairman.

Recipients were selected from a pool of applicants based on cumulative grade point average, leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, personal motivation and academic and career goals. All members and employees of Landmark Services Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for post-secondary education were eligible to apply for the awards.

