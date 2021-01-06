Three political newcomers have thrown their names into the hat to fill three open seats on the Monona City Council.
Nadia Dominguez, Patrick DePula and Alexander Allon are all running for election to the Monona City Council in the April 6 election, but they'll face three incumbents hoping to keep their places.
Doug Wood, Nancy Moore and Kathy Thomas are all seeking re-election in 2021.
