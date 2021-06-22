Monona Grove track has six qualifiers for state after competing in sectionals

The Monona Grove track and field team competed at the Madison Memorial Division 1 Sectional on Thursday, June 17.
Sophomore Brady Voss qualified for state in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.10 seconds, earning a personal record (PR) and a third-place finish.
In the boys pole vault, two Silver Eagles landed in a three-way tie for first. Monona Grove seniors Evan Klinkner and Quentin Simmons, and Holmen’s Kellen Lomas, vaulted to a height of 13 feet, qualifying them for state. Simmons earned a PR in the event.
Zoe Jenks-Recker qualified for state and won the girls pole vault with a height of 11 feet and six inches.
In the girls 800-meter, senior Peighton Nelson qualified for state with a time of two minutes and 20.81 seconds. Nelson finished tied for second and earned a PR in the event. Junior Allison Yundt took seventh with a time of 2:32.22.
Sophomore Madeline Hogan qualified for state in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.48 seconds. Freshman Abby Bykowski also competed in the 200-meter, taking eighth with a time of 28.66.
Hogan qualified for state in three events total. She took third place the 400-meter and earned a PR with a time of 59.34. In the 100-meter hurdles, Hogan’s time of 15.39 took first place, qualifying for state in that event as well.
In the boys 100-meter dash, Voss took fourth with a time of 11.65 seconds.
Senior Eli Traeder earned a PR in the 3200-meter with a time of 9 minutes and 35.85 seconds, placing in fourth. In a photo finish, Aidan Manning of Verona Area won with a time of 9:35.54, beating out Griffin Ward of Middleton (9:35.77), Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie (9:35.82) and Traeder (9:35.85).
Waunakee won the girls competition with 101 points, and the boys competition was won by Onalaska with 91.5 points.