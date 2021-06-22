You are the owner of this article.
Monona Grove track has six qualifiers for state after competing in sectionals

The Monona Grove track and field team competed at the Madison Memorial Division 1 Sectional on Thursday, June 17.

Sophomore Brady Voss qualified for state in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.10 seconds, earning a personal record (PR) and a third-place finish.

In the boys pole vault, two Silver Eagles landed in a three-way tie for first. Monona Grove seniors Evan Klinkner and Quentin Simmons, and Holmen’s Kellen Lomas, vaulted to a height of 13 feet, qualifying them for state. Simmons earned a PR in the event.

Zoe Jenks-Recker qualified for state and won the girls pole vault with a height of 11 feet and six inches.

In the girls 800-meter, senior Peighton Nelson qualified for state with a time of two minutes and 20.81 seconds. Nelson finished tied for second and earned a PR in the event. Junior Allison Yundt took seventh with a time of 2:32.22.

Sophomore Madeline Hogan qualified for state in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.48 seconds. Freshman Abby Bykowski also competed in the 200-meter, taking eighth with a time of 28.66.

Hogan qualified for state in three events total. She took third place the 400-meter and earned a PR with a time of 59.34. In the 100-meter hurdles, Hogan’s time of 15.39 took first place, qualifying for state in that event as well.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Voss took fourth with a time of 11.65 seconds.

Senior Eli Traeder earned a PR in the 3200-meter with a time of 9 minutes and 35.85 seconds, placing in fourth. In a photo finish, Aidan Manning of Verona Area won with a time of 9:35.54, beating out Griffin Ward of Middleton (9:35.77), Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie (9:35.82) and Traeder (9:35.85).

Waunakee won the girls competition with 101 points, and the boys competition was won by Onalaska with 91.5 points.

