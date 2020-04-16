The Cottage Grove Scramble presented by the Bank of Sun Prairie is rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10.
Given the safer-at-home order and the uncertainty of when large events can be resumed, the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce golf committee moved the event from its previously scheduled May 27.
The event will be held at Door Creek Golf Course.
This event raises money for two $1,000 Monona Grove High School scholarships, as well as other chamber programming.
For more information about sponsorships or playing golf, visit www.eventregisterpro.com/event/cottagegrovescramble2020.
