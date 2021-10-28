Monona Grove High School sophomore Adela Arrington will perform at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s State Honors Concerts on Thursday, Oct. 28 as a member of the Treble Choir.
Adela was selected through an audition process that annually has more than 1,000 students who audition for the honors ensembles. WSMA State Honors Music Project brings Wisconsin’s finest school musicians together to work with nationally known conductors in a professional setting.
“This program provides a unique, enrichment opportunity for hardworking music students to meet and interact with other inspiring musicians, coaches and conductors, while creating memories that last a lifetime,” says WSMA honors program director.
The Treble Choir will perform at the Overture Center on Thursday, Oct. 28 in conjunction with the WMEA State Music Convention. The concerts celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians.