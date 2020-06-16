Additional poll workers are needed in the Town of Cottage Grove for the Aug. 11 partisan primary and Nov. 3 general election.
Poll workers register and check in voters, issue ballots and process absentee ballots. Poll workers are paid, and even high school students age 16 and older are welcome to apply.
Anyone are interested should send their contact information to clerk@towncg.net or call the Town Hall at 839-5021 between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
For more information about poll workers, see https://elections.wi.gov/index.php/node/861.
