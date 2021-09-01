You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS TENNIS

Monona Grove girls tennis pulls two strong wins, taking Mukwonago Quad and beating Edgewood

  • 1 min to read
MG tennis defeats Edgewood, wins Mukwonago quad
Metro Creative

The Silver Eagles earned a 4-3 victory over Edgewood Sacred Heart on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The only loss Monona Grove suffered in singles action was at No.1 where Eliza Martin lost to Lilly Olson (6-0, 6-2).

Mary Clark picked up a win at No. 2 singles, defeating Alana Johnson (6-1, 6-2). Ava Lee won at the No. 3 slot over Lucy Herlitzka (6-1, 6-2). And Riley Perkins defeated Ella Kory (6-2, 6-1) at No. 4.

In doubles, Marissa Light and Kate Walsh lost (6-4, 7-5) to Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan of Edgewood at the No. 1 slot. Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan fell (6-2, 6-3) to Molly Poehling and Grace Imhoff of Edgewood.

Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence clinched the victory for the Silver Eagles, winning No. 2 doubles (6-7, 7-5, 6-1) over Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson.

Mukwonago quad

Earlier in the week, the girls tennis team walked away with a first-place finish at the Mukwonago Quad on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

In round one, Monona Grove defeated Mukwonago 4-3. The Silver Eagles swept all singles positions, but got swept at all the doubles positions.

At No. 1 singles, Eliza Martin defeated Brooke Rydeski (6-3, 7-6 (5)). Mary Clark continued solid play at the No. 2 singles position, beating Veronica Saunders (6-0, 6-0).

Ava Lee won No. 3 singles over Jamie Sessody (6-2, 6-3). No. 4 singles was claimed by Riley Perkins over Taylor Rogosienski (6-1, 6-1).

At No. 1 doubles, Kate Walsh and Marissa Light lost (6-2, 6-2) to Maddi DeBoth and Annie Wierzbicki. McKenna Murphy and Olivia Sween won over Emily Clevidence and Paige Hanson (6-4, 6-3). At No. 3 doubles, Ashley Genrich and Kate Henning bested Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan (6-2, 6-0).

In round two, Monona Grove defeated Westosha Central 4-3.

In singles action, Tristin Jantz of Westosha Central defeated Eliza Martin (6-3, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Mary Clark won No. 2 singles (7-5, 6-3) for the Silver Eagles over Christina Ekkela.

In No. 3 singles, Ava Lee won for Monona Grove, defeating Morgan Chyla (6-4, 6-4). Riley Perkins picked up another victory for MG at the No. 4 singles position, winning (6-1, 6-2) over Grace Hanke.

Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence scored the lone Monona Grove victory in doubles, defeating Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer (6-2, 6-3) at No. 1.

Westosha Central picked up victories with Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde defeating Marissa Light and Kate Walsh (6-0, 6-2), and Mary Kinzler and Gianna Mandli winning over Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 doubles.

Tags

Recommended for you