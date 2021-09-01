Monona Grove girls tennis pulls two strong wins, taking Mukwonago Quad and beating Edgewood

The Silver Eagles earned a 4-3 victory over Edgewood Sacred Heart on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The only loss Monona Grove suffered in singles action was at No.1 where Eliza Martin lost to Lilly Olson (6-0, 6-2).
Mary Clark picked up a win at No. 2 singles, defeating Alana Johnson (6-1, 6-2). Ava Lee won at the No. 3 slot over Lucy Herlitzka (6-1, 6-2). And Riley Perkins defeated Ella Kory (6-2, 6-1) at No. 4.
In doubles, Marissa Light and Kate Walsh lost (6-4, 7-5) to Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan of Edgewood at the No. 1 slot. Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan fell (6-2, 6-3) to Molly Poehling and Grace Imhoff of Edgewood.
Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence clinched the victory for the Silver Eagles, winning No. 2 doubles (6-7, 7-5, 6-1) over Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson.
Mukwonago quad
Earlier in the week, the girls tennis team walked away with a first-place finish at the Mukwonago Quad on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
In round one, Monona Grove defeated Mukwonago 4-3. The Silver Eagles swept all singles positions, but got swept at all the doubles positions.
At No. 1 singles, Eliza Martin defeated Brooke Rydeski (6-3, 7-6 (5)). Mary Clark continued solid play at the No. 2 singles position, beating Veronica Saunders (6-0, 6-0).
Ava Lee won No. 3 singles over Jamie Sessody (6-2, 6-3). No. 4 singles was claimed by Riley Perkins over Taylor Rogosienski (6-1, 6-1).
At No. 1 doubles, Kate Walsh and Marissa Light lost (6-2, 6-2) to Maddi DeBoth and Annie Wierzbicki. McKenna Murphy and Olivia Sween won over Emily Clevidence and Paige Hanson (6-4, 6-3). At No. 3 doubles, Ashley Genrich and Kate Henning bested Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan (6-2, 6-0).
In round two, Monona Grove defeated Westosha Central 4-3.
In singles action, Tristin Jantz of Westosha Central defeated Eliza Martin (6-3, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Mary Clark won No. 2 singles (7-5, 6-3) for the Silver Eagles over Christina Ekkela.
In No. 3 singles, Ava Lee won for Monona Grove, defeating Morgan Chyla (6-4, 6-4). Riley Perkins picked up another victory for MG at the No. 4 singles position, winning (6-1, 6-2) over Grace Hanke.
Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence scored the lone Monona Grove victory in doubles, defeating Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer (6-2, 6-3) at No. 1.
Westosha Central picked up victories with Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde defeating Marissa Light and Kate Walsh (6-0, 6-2), and Mary Kinzler and Gianna Mandli winning over Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 doubles.