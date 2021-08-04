As the fall athletic season approaches, the Monona Grove High School athletic department has a new leader at the helm.
Joseph Schneider has been named the new athletic director at Monona Grove High School. Schneider was a high school athlete himself, and spent his career in education.
“I’ve been pretty impressed with how nice everyone is, how welcoming everyone is and I’ve been really impressed with how good everyone is at their job,” said Schneider. “I’ve really been enjoying my time here.”
Schneider, who started on July 1, follows longtime Monona Grove athletic director Jeff Schreiner, who retired in June after a 22-year career as a Silver Eagle.
Schneider got his start in athletics as a high school athlete in track.
As a student at Wausau West High School, Schneider competed in a track and field meet held at Monona Grove High School. Schneider said he recalled being impressed with how nice everyone was at the meet.
After graduating college from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Schneider accepted a position as the business education instructor at Columbus High School. Schneider then became a technology instructional coach for the district, and before transitioning into his role as an associate principal and activities director.
Moving to the Madison area in 2011, Schneider said he’d heard about colleagues having positive experiences at Monona Grove High School.
“Everything I’ve heard about the district has been positive,” said Schneider. “People that I’ve known that have worked here have been very positive about the district, and eventually you start hearing all of that and you realize you want to be a part of it.”
Transitioning into a new job can have may challenges, however Schneider has not had to face any challenges out of the normal.
“I’m very excited for the students of the Monona Grove community, especially after a year like last year and all of the challenges and obstacles that came with that,” Schneider continued. “I’m excited for our kids to enter the season with a lot more confidence than what they entered the 2020 fall season into.”
Monona Grove is gearing up to start its fall competitions.
The Monona Grove Silver Eagles football team will be the first team to start the 2021 fall season, with the first practice being held on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Monona Grove girls golf plays the first match of the year in Watertown on Thursday, Aug. 12, followed by a girls tennis match on Saturday, Aug. 14.