Monona Grove softball looking for state run

Winning the first conference title in 2021, the Monona Grove softball team wants more than a conference title; the Silver Eagles want to make the WIAA State Softball Tournament.
“We know we’re going to have to beat some tough teams to get to the WIAA state tournament, but having another year of confidence under their belt, it’s going to allow us to settle down in situations when things get a little tense and allow them to perform better under pressure,” said Monona Grove co-coach Chris Uschan.
Winning 15 games last season, the Silver Eagles won the Badger-South Conference title by one game over Fort Atkinson and Oregon, before losing in regionals to Madison Memorial. Returning nine starters for the 2022 season, the Silver Eagles have five players signed to play college softball.
An honorable mention on the Division 1 All-State Team, senior outfielder Emma Lee, committed to Trine University, hit over .500 with eight home runs last season. Senior outfielder Harper Mayfield, committed to UW-Platteville, batted .487 to earn all-district honors. Senior catcher Paige Hanson batted .351 and is committed to UW-Green Bay, and junior shortstop Dani Lucey batted .279, committing to UW-Madison.
Senior pitcher Karlie McKenize, committed to Kaskaskia College, earned all-conference honors last season. McKenzie recorded 11 wins with 99 strikeouts last season, while also hitting .275 at the plate.
“They know what it takes to get to the next level, and they’ve played in a lot of big tournaments in the offseason. When it comes down to their leadership, driving that down to the younger players and leading by example is really going to help us propel to a higher level,” said Uschan.
Sophomore outfielder Bree Louishine completes the trio of all-conference outfielders, earning second team all-conference last year. Along with the returning talent, freshman infielder Cathryn Zegadlo adds another talented hitter to the lineup.
Zegadlo is “going to step in and see some higher level pitching with some seniors in the high-school level. “Her skill set on the field is right in line with our shortstop, Dani Lucey,” said Uschan.
Monona Grove opens the season at the DeForest Athletic Complex at 5 p.m. against the Norskies on Tuesday, March 29.
The roster is junior Dani Lucey, sophomore Izzy Babinchak, senior Harper Mayfield, senior Jacqueline Ladik, junior Lindsey Ritzema, sophomore Ava Hackel, sophomore Jenaya Perez, senior Zoey Darwin, senior Lexi Chapman, freshman Cathryn Zegadlo, senior Karlie McKenzie, sophomore Bree Loushine, senior Emma Lee, senior Paige Hanson and junior Liz Priebusch.