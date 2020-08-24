Sarah Busalacchi had heard a lot of good things about McFarland after she and her husband, Joe, moved to the Madison area for his latest military assignment.
Now, Busalacchi will be working there after she was hired in June to work as an associate principal at McFarland High School. She liked the fact McFarland was close to Madison but still had a small town feel to it.
“When this job was posted in a leadership position, I just knew that I wanted to apply,” Busalacchi said. “I had a gut feeling that this could be a forever home for me. Having school-aged children, I have spent time in the facilities as a spectator, coach and fan and have always enjoyed the experience.”
Busalacchi, who was born and raised in Reedsburg, said her mother, an elementary school music teacher for better than 30 years, encouraged her to study music in college.
“She is the most amazing singer and piano player, and my fondest memories as a child are working on music pieces to perform with her, or performing in the community and our church,” Busalacchi said.
Reedsburg High School Principal Antonio Butturini was a major influence in her decision to enter a career in education.
“I had the opportunity to have him as a teacher, mentor and principal throughout high school. He always encouraged me to go into education and was a huge support system for me as a high school student,” she said. “He continued on mentoring me through different components of my master’s program. I would not be where I am today without his mentorship, guidance and help as a student and adult.”
Busalacchi earned a bachelor of arts degree in music at UW-Milwaukee, learned about physical education and health at UW-Whitewater and then returned to UW-Milwaukee to earn her master’s in administrative leadership in education in 2017.
While studying for her master’s, Busalacchi was a physical education teacher and head volleyball coach at Monona Grove High School and later moved to Middleton High School to become the dean of students.
In her job as associate principal at McFarland, Busalacchi will serve as a student advocate and safety coordinator, plus she will supervise teachers, and school clubs and activities. Her background as a volleyball coach at Monona Grove and school administrator at Middleton will come in handy for her new responsibilities.
“(Coaching at MG) gave me valuable practice and insight on needing to make quick and important decisions, sometimes with careful thought and considerations and sometimes there was a need for quick ones,” she said. “In my role as dean of students, the job was very similar, but the staff that I got to work alongside everyday made me better. They pushed to find outside-the-box solutions, challenged me to always have equity in mind, and welcome tough and supportive conversations. I am a better leader and person because of the experiences I was a part of on the team that I worked with in Middleton.”
McFarland will offer virtual classes due to the pandemic to begin the school year. Busalacchi, who is a mother of two children, said she has met with other administrators on developing a plan to make it efficient and convenient for teachers and students.
“The main focus has been the safety – mental, emotional, physical and social – for our staff and students. The new online platform, Canvas, is user friendly, and I am excited to see how it is used virtually and can transition to still being used in the future,” she said. “I look forward to working with students and staff to help them through this virtual experience.”
