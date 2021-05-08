John Brendler's time in the military nearly ended before it truly began.
On his second day in the service, in July of 1958, as he reached the front of the line and stepped forward to be fitted for a uniform and shoes, the person doing the measuring paused.
'Wait a minute,' Brendler remembers him saying as he measured Brendler's foot, a size 16. 'It's a size 16. We don't make shoes that big.'
At that time, Brendler was told he might have to be sent home on a medical discharge. He went back to his company and waited for about three days. Finally, he went back to the orderly room and there was a pair of shoes waiting for him in a size 16.
That size 16 shoe, a World-War-II-issued boot, was the biggest the military had, shipped in from San Diego to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where Brendler was. They were the wrong color, meaning Brendler had dye them the correct color.
If anything happened to those shoes, they would have either had to have been rebuilt or Brendler would have been medically discharged, he said.
"I was one inch from a medical discharge," Brendler said. Those boots would last him his full three years in the military, however, until July of 1961.
"I took very good care of them... I didn't have to do a lot of walking and I wasn't exposed to the weather or anything like that, so they did last me the three years," he said.
During that time, he was always stateside. After basic training, he had advanced basic training at Fort Belvoir in Virginia then went off to Fort Lewis in Seattle.
Brendler was trained to operate a Caterpillar V8, at the time the largest caterpillar the U.S. Army had for road building, Brendler said. He never really used that training during his service, during which he worked as a motorpool dispatcher.
Brendler enlisted at 21 years old after growing up in Blooming Grove because he couldn't find a job without having his military service in, he said.
After his military service, he moved back to Dane County and worked in the trucking business until his retirement in 1994, when he retired at age 56.
He currently lives on the east side of Madison. He is married to his wife Amy, and has two children, Laurie and John Jr.
