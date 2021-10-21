Three years in the making: Monona Grove adopts equity policy

After three years in the making, Monona Grove School District has adopted an official policy on equity.
School board members voted unanimously Oct. 13 to approve the policy, which states that “educational equity is the district’s responsibility.”
The new policy outlines the district’s intent to recruit a more diverse workforce and review all its existing and future policies, programs and procedures to “ensure racial equity.”
“The board holds itself and all district and school administrators, faculty, support staff, contracted service providers and volunteers accountable for ensuring an intentional districtwide equity-focused systems approach,” the policy reads.
Superintendent Dan Olson said the policy has been “a work in progress.”
“It really stemmed out from the work that we were doing in the district and really… trying to put in policy some of the practices that we have in the district,” Olson said last month.
Though, it took some time to get off the ground.
“When this was first brought forward in the form of a very rough draft, the policy committee at the time agreed that the timing wasn’t right,” said Katy Byrnes Kaiser, the district’s director of communications and community engagement. “Progress in some of the equity work in the schools was important before putting a policy in place.”
“A number of the things in that initial draft were more aspirational than what we were actually having done in practice,” Olson added.
You can read the district’s equity policy in its entirety here: https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/mgsd/Board.nsf/Public.