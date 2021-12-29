Monona City Council extends Nehemiah partnership, approves S. Winnequah Road construction design

The city of Monona has continued its partnership with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership for another year.
The Monona City Council approved the contract to continue working with Nehemiah on Dec. 20.
The city entered a contract with the leadership center in August 2020, a release from the city said. Nehemiah offered an assessment to the city, held facilitated discussions with city staff and leaders, hosted two community listening sessions and advised the city’s diversity workgroup.
The focus of work in 2022, the release said, will be to “build on the momentum of equity work in thec community by assisting city departments in developing equity plans,” continuing work with the DEI committee and holding more community events.
The goal, the release said is to raise “awareness of racial biases that exist within the community and how the community can address them.”
The 2022 contract will cost the city $29,500.
Nehemiah is currently accepting registration for a New Day spring course, the city’s newsletter says. City staff and leadership are in the process of enrolling, but the course is open to the public as well. For more information, visit: https://nehemiah.org/blackhistorycourse .
South Winnequah Road Construction
After months of debate, the Monona City Council has opted to move forward with plans to reconstruct S. Winnequah Road that include a sidewalk on the east side of the street.
Monona City Council voted 6-1, with Alder Kristie Goforth dissenting, in favor of the $1.35 million design recommendation. The city had been weighing several different options.
The updated design recommendation, known as option three, would include the addition of a five-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road, a mill and overlay of the pavement, re-striped buffered bike lanes, removal of bump-outs, removal of street parking on the west-side of the road, speed humps and curb and driveway replacements.
Other options considered include a multi-use path, and a one-way option.
Committee members decided Dec. 1 that their newest recommendation, option three, fulfills that criteria by fitting within the $1.37 million budgeted by the council and relocating pedestrians onto a sidewalk.
Monona city residents spoke during public appearances against the concept of taking down trees or widening the footprint of the street.
Alder Nancy Moore reassured alders and residents that designs for this reconstruction were still in the early stages, saying there would still be time for adjustments.
Goforth voted against the recommendation, saying she believed this was an outdated way to design the street, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this wasn’t a good time to make this decision.