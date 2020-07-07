Like a good neighbor … the Cottage Grove Lions Club on June 27 completed building the second half of the curb between Flynn Hall and its three neighbors.
For years, the water from Flynn Hall has been draining into the three neighboring properties, causing water problems. The club uses Flynn Hall for its regular meetings.
New curb and blacktop will help alleviate these issues. The first half of this project was completed in October 2019.
Each part of the project took two weekends to complete, the first weekend to prepare the forms and the second weekend to pour the cement.
Each time, the curb was 100 feet long, which took eight yards of cement.
The project was coordinated by Lion Randy Phillips with his friend, Rick Klinger, who has been doing concrete for more than 35 years.
The cement, mixing and delivery was donated by Wade Cattel of Taranaki Ready-Mix & Trucking Corp.
The Town of Cottage Grove agreed to blacktop the back part of Flynn Hall if the curb was completed. Later the town will saw cut the concrete to prevent cracking.
Flynn Hall is an iconic building as the original Town Hall for Cottage Grove and is used by the community for many events.
As a reminder that the Lions worked with the community on project, a pair of the club’s Happy Whistler pins were put into the concrete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.