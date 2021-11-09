Monona Grove girls swim has qualifiers for state

Freshman Audrey Schoenherr will be competing with other Monona Grove swimmers at the Division 1 State Swim Championship after swimming at the Milton Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Schoenherr (24.57) tied for sixth in the 50-yard freestyle to advance to state. Freshman teammate Breleigh Ganshert (24.94) took 11th in the event.
Ganshert, Schoenherr, sophomore Tessa Gordon and junior Morgan Heilman (1:38.07) finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay to qualify for state. The same four also qualified for state in the 400-yard freestyle (3:37.04), finishing fourth.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Heilman (1:00.33) and Gordon (1:00.84) finished seventh and eighth, missing out on state qualification in that event as sophomore Eloise Cooper of Stevens Point (1:00.18) nabbed the last qualifying spot. Gordon (58.93) finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, but junior Kailyn Benoit of Menomonee Falls/Hamilton (58.45) took the last spot in state qualifying.
Team scores: Middleton 380, Madison West 345.5, Madison Memorial 294, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 273, Monona Grove 195.5, Sun Prairie 151, Waunakee 143, Milton 111, Janesville Craig 109, Edgerton/Evansville 90, Oregon 59, Janesville Parker 36, Madison La Follette 29, Madison East 28.