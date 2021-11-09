You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim has qualifiers for state

  • 1 min to read
Audrey Schoenherr
Buy Now

Freshman Audrey Schoenherr, competing here against Beaver Dam, qualified for state in two events including the 50-yard freestyle at the Milton Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Freshman Audrey Schoenherr will be competing with other Monona Grove swimmers at the Division 1 State Swim Championship after swimming at the Milton Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Schoenherr (24.57) tied for sixth in the 50-yard freestyle to advance to state. Freshman teammate Breleigh Ganshert (24.94) took 11th in the event.

Ganshert, Schoenherr, sophomore Tessa Gordon and junior Morgan Heilman (1:38.07) finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay to qualify for state. The same four also qualified for state in the 400-yard freestyle (3:37.04), finishing fourth.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Heilman (1:00.33) and Gordon (1:00.84) finished seventh and eighth, missing out on state qualification in that event as sophomore Eloise Cooper of Stevens Point (1:00.18) nabbed the last qualifying spot. Gordon (58.93) finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, but junior Kailyn Benoit of Menomonee Falls/Hamilton (58.45) took the last spot in state qualifying.

Team scores: Middleton 380, Madison West 345.5, Madison Memorial 294, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 273, Monona Grove 195.5, Sun Prairie 151, Waunakee 143, Milton 111, Janesville Craig 109, Edgerton/Evansville 90, Oregon 59, Janesville Parker 36, Madison La Follette 29, Madison East 28.

Tags

Recommended for you