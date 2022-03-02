Monona Grove boys basketball pulls upset win over Portage to advance in the next round of regionals

Just like last year, the Monona Grove boys basketball team is finding its groove at the right time.
Breaking a 13-game losing streak on Tuesday, March 1, the Silver Eagles picked up a 68-55 victory over the seventh-seeded Portage Warriors to advance in the next round of regionals.
“We saw signs against Milton and we saw signs against Beaver Dam that we were starting to put things together. Last night, we for sure played our best game of the year,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel.
The Silver Eagles received a boost as starters, senior forward Elliott Erb and sophomore guard Isaiah Erb, returned from injury. Elliott Erb put MG on the scoreboard with an offensive putback, and junior guard Eddie Rivera and senior guard Jordan Hibner scored from 3-point territory, giving MG an 8-0 lead early.
“I’m really proud of the guys. Despite our record, they have certainly played hard and competed hard throughout the whole year and it’s certainly nice to see in the last week for us to put it together and beat a quality opponent on the road and get a chance to move on,” said Zweifel.
Monona Grove would hit eight 3-pointers in the first half, taking a 35-24 lead by halftime. In the second half, Portage (11-13) went on a run, cutting the lead to 42-40. Senior forward Kyan Gramann converted a 3-point play, Hibner scored from three and added a pair of free throws to pad the lead.
“We were able to manage the clock, didn’t turn the ball over, made 18-21 free throws and played a pretty complete game,” said Zweifel.
Hibner finished with a game-high 26 points in the win. Sophomore guard Emmett Toijala added 15 points and Isaiah Erb scored 10 points.
Monona Grove (6-19) advances to face the two-seeded Oregon Panthers (20-4), a team that has won 13 straight games. In an early meeting this season, Oregon defeated Monona Grove 80-67 behind 40 points from Deaken Bush.