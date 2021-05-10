The Monona Grove boys tennis team opened up its season with a 4-3 victory over Watertown on Friday, May 7.
The Silver Eagles swept all matches in the singles division. Chase Lindwall defeated Dylan Geske 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Lance Nelson defeated Owen Harris 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
No. 3 singles player Henry Walsh continued the theme for the Silver Eagles by winning 6-0, 6-0 against Trevor Bird. Owen Dziedzic defeated Jackson Barta 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 4 singles position.
In doubles, MG could not replicate the success it had as its doubles teams lost all their matches. Ethan Meulemans and Lincoln Metcalfe fell to Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt in No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 2 pairing of Carter Ryan and Bode Kroll fell to Watertown’s Alex Bryne and Aiden McCarthy 6-2, 7-5. Monona Grove’s Aiden and Zachary Blotz fell to Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke by a score of 6-0, 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.
