Monona Grove boys soccer defeats Edgewood, Fort Atkinson

With a 3-1 victory over Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Sept. 30, the Silver Eagles have won four games in a row.
Senior Jordan Davis-Troller scored in the fifth minute to put the Silver Eagles up 1-0.
In the second half, junior Nathan Haberli scored in the 43rd minute, assisted by junior Miles Kohl, and scored in the 56th minute to extend the Monona Grove lead to 3-0. A penalty kick by Fort Atkinson broke the shutout, but MG still won 3-1.
The Silver Eagles had 15 shots on goal. Monona Grove moves to third place in the Badger East standings with a record of 5-8-2 on the season.
Edgewood 1
Monona Grove 4
Monona Grove picked up a big conference win over Edgewood 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Junior Will Femrite kicked off the scoring in the third minute with a goal, assisted by junior Nathan Haberli. Edgewood quickly tied the game in the fourth minute with a goal. However, Haberli scored in the 21st minute off an assist from Femrite to give the Silver Eagles the lead at the half.
In the second half, junior Ben Zielke added a goal in the 46th minute and senior Jordan Davis-Troller found the back of the net in the 54th minute, and the Silver Eagles took the 4-1 victory.