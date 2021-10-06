You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS SOCCER

Monona Grove boys soccer defeats Edgewood, Fort Atkinson

  • 1 min to read
Issac Cram

Issac Cram

Senior Issac Cram dribbles the ball upfield against McFarland.

With a 3-1 victory over Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Sept. 30, the Silver Eagles have won four games in a row.

Senior Jordan Davis-Troller scored in the fifth minute to put the Silver Eagles up 1-0.

In the second half, junior Nathan Haberli scored in the 43rd minute, assisted by junior Miles Kohl, and scored in the 56th minute to extend the Monona Grove lead to 3-0. A penalty kick by Fort Atkinson broke the shutout, but MG still won 3-1.

The Silver Eagles had 15 shots on goal. Monona Grove moves to third place in the Badger East standings with a record of 5-8-2 on the season.

Edgewood 1

Monona Grove 4

Monona Grove picked up a big conference win over Edgewood 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Junior Will Femrite kicked off the scoring in the third minute with a goal, assisted by junior Nathan Haberli. Edgewood quickly tied the game in the fourth minute with a goal. However, Haberli scored in the 21st minute off an assist from Femrite to give the Silver Eagles the lead at the half.

In the second half, junior Ben Zielke added a goal in the 46th minute and senior Jordan Davis-Troller found the back of the net in the 54th minute, and the Silver Eagles took the 4-1 victory.

Tags

Recommended for you