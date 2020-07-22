State Senate District 16 candidate Andrew McKinney of the Town of Cottage Grove has been endorsed by Adelante. The organization recently announced several endorsements for the Aug. 11 partisan primary.
Adelante is a nonprofit that first formalized in 2019 with the purpose of recruiting, training and supporting candidates of color.
People of color who have secured a place on a ballot are considered for endorsement based on their demonstrated commitment to communities, public statements and their responses to a series of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.