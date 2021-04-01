Monona Grove's boys soccer team opened up its alternate fall season with a 0-0 Badger South Conference draw against Oregon at Bakken Park on Tuesday.
The Silver Eagles (0-0-1, 0-0-1 in conference) held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
MG plays next at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
