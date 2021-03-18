Finishing off the Herald-Independent's series of Q&As with local candidates is the race for mayor of Monona, which pits incumbent Mary O'Connor against City Councilor Kristie Goforth.
Tell us about yourself, such as your work and educational experience, along with any history as a public official.
Goforth: I grew up on an island in Lake Huron, a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. I worked in the service industry after high school graduation in 1989. College seemed like an insurmountable feat because I grew up in poverty. But I applied for financial aid and scholarships and was accepted to UW-Madison. This was a major turning point in my life and inspires my career and public service work. I was the first in my family to graduate from college.
In 1998 I became a cartographer, then started a graphic design and video production company in 2000. I became the communications director at the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce prior to being hired by the Monona Chamber of Commerce as the executive director in 2014. By then I had two kids. Monona, with its amazing amenities and wonderful people, felt like home. I moved here in 2015.
Our Chamber was in financial crisis. I quickly rebranded it the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) to strategically position Monona as the economic center of the east side. Within two years, I doubled our membership and within three years grew it into the fourth largest Chamber of Commerce in Dane County. Most of that work was accomplished through workgroups, outreach, and excellent communication and marketing efforts.
I now serve as the executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, an organization whose mission is transportation equity to low income and diverse communities throughout Dane County, which can only happen with donated bikes. When I was hired in April 2020, I was told that we should lower our expectations for giving away bikes because of a national bike shortage. Instead, I’ve set our biggest goal yet—2,021 in 2021, a goal we’re on track to meet. It’s an incredible thing to be a part of because a bicycle can really empower a kid.
I stepped into public service because I’m committed to helping others. I strive to be a role model for young girls who may grow up in challenging situations like mine. I want them to see that they can have a better future and that college isn’t just for those with means.
I’m now a Dane County Parks Commissioner and have served on Dane Arts Grant Review Panel. My service on private sector boards/committees includes co-founding the Momentum Urban Arts fest that brought street art to Monona, and Wisconsin Bike Fed Board of Directors. I now serve on Monona City Council, chair of Monona Community Media Committee, chair of the Landmarks Commission, co-chair of the Transit Commission, and Plan Commission.
If I’m elected, I would be the first Native American to become mayor in the history of Wisconsin.
O'Connor: My husband Bob Bocher and I have lived in Monona for 40 years and raised our two daughters here. Professionally, I worked as a librarian for UW-Extension and have Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from UW-Madison. During our time here, we have come to appreciate all that Monona offers including opportunities to get involved with the community. Over the years I have served in many volunteer positions including as President of the Library Board, on the boards of the Library Foundation and Friends, the Education Foundation and on many Monona Grove School District committees. In 2012, I decided to put my community experience to work and ran for—and was elected to—a seat on the Monona City Council. As a council member until 2017, I served as chair of several committees – Sustainability, Landmarks, Transit and Community Media and as co-chair of the Park Board. I also served on the Community Development Authority as a council representative and was a member of the Police and Fire Dispatch study committee. In 2017, I was elected to the first of two terms as Mayor of Monona and am running for a third term in the April election. Some of my major accomplishments as mayor include:
- Negotiating the recent agreement to purchase the San Damiano property which features over 1,000 feet of frontage on Lake Monona. We continue to fundraise and apply for grants to defray the cost to taxpayers.
- Seeing the Riverfront redevelopment project through to completion. (At the time I became Mayor, we had just come to an agreement with Galway Partners to construct it.)
- Appointing an Ad Hoc Long Term Facilities Planning Committee to determine what should be done regarding Monona’s aging city buildings, leading to planning for a public safety building.
- Working to develop the city’s ongoing response to concerns about implicit racism and racial bias in Monona.
- Developing a strategic plan for safe walking and biking throughout the community.
- Maintaining Monona's outstanding AA+ bond rating, which is an indication of responsible budgeting under my leadership, the overall strength of Monona's finances and our healthy reserve fund.
- Leading the city’s response to COVID-19 over the past year and ensuring that city government continued to function at a high level.
- Restructuring our committee appointment process to be more inclusive and encourage more residents to participate. I have a reputation for listening to all sides on issues, having strong organizational skills and working collaboratively with the city council and city staff. More information about my background and accomplishments can be found at maryformonona.com.
What are your main goals for Monona over the next two years?
Goforth: My first priority is working on addressing our high level of debt. Monona has the second highest debt per capita in Dane County (source: Wisconsin Policy forum) and the 7th highest debt per capita in the state of Wisconsin according to the Department of Revenue. At the end of 2020, we closed the year with $50 million in debt or $6,250 per person. We’re projected to have $55 million in debt at the end of 2021. It will increase per capita debt to $6,875.
While we still maintain a AA+ rating, we are at a precipice. Our debt service, the interest and principal on our debt, is exceptionally high. According to our 2021 Executive Budget (p. 3), our general debt service is approximately $3.2 million and our annual property tax collections are $8 million. That breaks down to $1 out of every $3 of property tax collections going towards interest rather than services.
We also have a very high amount of TIF debt which is related to our cumbersome and confusing development process. Developers view Monona as hard to work with, so they go elsewhere while our lots sit vacant and off the tax rolls. We need to update our urban plans and streamline our process so that TIF is used only when development has stalled or where it’s undesirable to build. Overall, the city’s debt is about one quarter of our expenses. That’s a lot of debt to carry. The ideal target for a municipality’s debt is 12% of all expenses.
I will also prioritize our communication and transparency efforts. As a communications professional for 17 years, this is something I can effectively address. We have all the tools available but we need a comprehensive strategy and ideas that take advantage of new technology so we can communicate more effectively with our 8,000 residents. My idea for a citywide e-newsletter has already been embraced and implemented and that’s a good first effort. Uploading our public meetings to our YouTube channel would be a great second step. It’s very easy to do in our virtual world and necessary in order to embrace residents whose schedules conflict with public meetings. Hybrid meetings are here to stay and it’s on us to figure out how to do it. My experience in video production and communications can help guide the way.
O'Connor: My goals for Monona over the next two years include:
- Working collaboratively with the Monona City Council, city staff and residents to get Monona back on course as the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end.
- Continuing to lead the city’s efforts to address issues of diversity and racial bias.
- Finalizing Monona’s purchase of the San Damiano property in June 2021 to be followed by initiation of a master planning process seeking input from all Monona residents to determine the future of the property.
- Prioritizing what makes Monona exemplary. Monona’s senior services, parks, recreation programs, pool, library, and our very livable neighborhoods are major reasons why people want to live and play here.
- Continuing to work on the redevelopment of Monona Drive and the Broadway corridor.
- Implementing a plan for a critically needed public safety building, the first step in several improvements needed to bring Monona’s public buildings into the 21st century.
- Supporting Monona’s ongoing sustainability efforts both through the work of the city’s Sustainability Committee as well as supporting energy related improvements to city facilities.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Monona either now or in the long-term future? What would your plan be to combat that issue?
Goforth: As stated earlier, our biggest challenge is our finances, not only our debt but our spending. Under the current mayor, in 2021, the levy increased to the full amount allowed by law—not one dollar less. $209,761 was allowed and that's the increase. Because we can, doesn’t mean we should. We’re in a time where many businesses and families have had to tighten their belts, but we have yet to do that as a city.
We’re spending approximate $350K for a redesign at Stone Bridge Park which is an optional expenditure. And now we’re considering amending our 2021 budget to add $23,000 to add two BCycle stations at Grand Crossing and at Schluter Beach. They come with an annual maintenance fee of $7,000. It’s another optional (nice to have) expense, not a necessity. We need to be more responsible with taxpayer dollars and we need to get our fiscal house in order so we can be more resilient as a city.
According to the Department of Revenue’s 2019 County and Municipal Revenues and Expenditures report, out of the following seven cities: Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Monona, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Verona, Monona has the largest per capita spending at $3,614 per capita, almost 40% higher than the next highest, Verona, at $2,609 per capita.
We’ve been operating without a municipal financial advisor for at least 17 years. That’s not advisable when carrying $50 million in debt. I’ve talked with mayors and alders from other municipalities who faced similar financial challenges and they said hiring a reputable financial advisor was the first step to getting out of debt. We’d be much better served selling our debt under a competitive sale rather than a negotiated sale. This would ensure that the taxpayers are getting the best deal, because competition results in a lower cost financing and promotes transparency. We can also close our TID’s (tax incremental district) sooner, maybe even as soon as the borrowing is paid off rather than letting them ride out the full 27 years on the backs of our taxpayers. If you want to learn more, go to my website for details.
O'Connor: The biggest challenge facing Monona now and in the future is the state levy limit imposed by the legislature and how it impacts our ability to provide city services. The city’s ability to pay for our exemplary city services becomes more difficult each year because of the levy restraints. We must continue to budget conservatively and look for new sustainable, operational efficiencies to make wise use of our tax dollars and to look for ways to expand our tax base. Because Monona is a landlocked community, redevelopment—like the Riverfront project—is crucial to expanding our tax base and thus raising additional tax revenue. The city should continue to work collaboratively with developers and use tools such as tax incremental financing (TIF) to encourage further redevelopment.
Much of the debate surrounding the 2021 election has been about the need for consistent leadership vs. the need for new voices at the helm for Monona. Why do you think you're the best candidate for the job?
Goforth: Experience is good but expertise, honesty, and new ideas are essential. I’ve had over 20 years of leadership experience in Monona and beyond. I have experience in public, private, and nonprofit sectors. My work in other communities allows me to put Monona in perspective. It’s important to embrace technology, modern communication tools, and transparency.
Innovation usually takes place within businesses and not often within government. We’re in a unique position in Monona with our array of communication channels and our highly educated population. We can use these assets to innovate and lead the way as a small city.
We most likely have not seen the last of social unrest in our community. Having a mayor who knows how to communicate with diverse groups is of critical importance. I know how to communicate with all people.
Our community is experiencing rapid growth and change. Local government must keep up with our rapidly changing demographics. One of the key components young families use when deciding where to live is diversity in the school district. Our district is doing a great job addressing equity, but they can’t control city policies that play a significant part in this issue.
I remember a conversation with a resident who told me he was upset when we changed the name of Monona Chamber to Monona East Side Business Alliance. He was worried about us losing our identity. But he said after he saw what I did with the organization, he realized it needed to happen and he saw me as a visionary.
I’ve left every organization I've led in a better position than when I arrived. I’m committed to making this city a better place for all of us and I look forward to working with you to get us there.
O'Connor: I am the best candidate for Mayor of Monona because I understand how city government works and have the experience and accomplishments to prove it. Running a city is not like running a business. Government is a much more collaborative process. The mayor must be able to work collaboratively with the city council, staff, businesses and residents to achieve our goals. I have established those relationships. All of my experiences, both as a volunteer and as an elected official, have helped me understand the priorities of our residents and broadened my knowledge and understanding of city government’s role in addressing those priorities. The mayor must have a thorough understanding of how the city budget and decision-making process works as well as what the facts are. That knowledge takes time and experience to acquire. Four of our six council members have been on the council for less than four years, one of them for less than a year. Yet some have claimed there’s a need for “new voices at the helm”. A mix of new and experienced leadership is required for Monona to succeed. There is much to do in the coming two years. We are beginning to see the end of the pandemic which has had a major impact on city operations and the budget. We have an aging city infrastructure and are making a once in a lifetime investment in green space at San Damiano. I will provide the leadership necessary to ensure Monona moves successfully into the future. Experience, organization, competence, working collaboratively and a love of this city are my strengths. I believe I have earned the support of Monona residents for a third term on April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.