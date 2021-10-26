Monona Grove boys soccer defeats Milton, eliminated by Elkhorn

The Monona Grove boys soccer season wrapped up with a 6-0 loss to Elkhorn, the third-ranked team in Division 2, on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Owen Backus provided a hat-trick for Elkhorn. Rey Paniagua, Reid Paddock and Colin Frank also added goals. Monona Grove ends the year with a record of 7-12-2.
MG 6
Milton 1
Senior Jordan Davis-Troller scored a hat-trick in a Monona Grove 6-1 victory over Milton in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
After Milton scored in the fourth minute, MG rattled off six unanswered goals to pull away with the game.
In the 14th minute, junior Nathan Haberli scored the equalizer off an assist from Davis-Troller. Davis-Troller then converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute to give the Silver Eagles a 2-1 lead.
Senior Joe Binzley scored in the 27th minute off a loose ball near the box, firing a shot under the bar. Right before the end of the half, junior Will Femrite put Monona Grove up 4-1 after scoring off a rebound after a shot from Haberli initially hit the post.
Davis-Troller scored off an assist from junior Ben Zielke in the 43rd minute, redirecting Zielke’s initial shot into the goal. Davis-Troller added his final goal of the night after finding the top corner of the net in the 48th minute off a free kick, giving the Silver Eagles the 6-1 win.