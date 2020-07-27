To the editor,
As uncovered recently by State Sen. Steven Nass and reported by WKOW News, Dane County and the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services have been lying to us about the metrics of positive and negative cases for COVID-19. This from WKOW: “The numbers on the (county) data dashboard gave the impression that the county was continuously seeing greater spread of COVID-19.
“The most current data displayed Friday morning was for July 18. The numbers showed a 6.1% daily positive rate and a weekly average of 13.4%. By Friday afternoon, following the addition of the new negatives, July 18’s daily rate was down to 2.1% and the weekly rate at that point was under 4%.
“Dane County, according to the now up-to-date dashboard, did see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases beginning in late June. However, that rate began to subside as the weeks progressed.”
This abuse of power is blatant, and by the metrics for Forward Dane the County should be fully open at this time. This is not the fault of staff, but improper management from the top down in Dane County and Wisconsin State DHS.
These government bodies should stop pretending and spreading fear. Report the true facts and act on them accordingly.
Richard Wood
Cottage Grove
